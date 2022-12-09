Argus Upgrades Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) to “Buy”

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.67% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDRX. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26.

Insider Activity

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,776.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,425. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,578,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 974.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,286,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,236 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,807,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 823,345 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.