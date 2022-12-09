Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322,792 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

