Analysts Set Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Target Price at 2.96

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 2.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPAD. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Offerpad Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPAD opened at 0.69 on Friday. Offerpad Solutions has a 1 year low of 0.58 and a 1 year high of 8.30. The company has a market cap of $170.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.85 and its 200 day moving average is 1.89.

Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.15 by -0.17. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of 821.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 661.77 million. Analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

