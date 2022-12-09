Analysts Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price at $270.22

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $283.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.94 and its 200 day moving average is $258.09. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $422.60.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

