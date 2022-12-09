Amy A. Samford Buys 1,000 Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Stock

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) CFO Amy A. Samford purchased 1,000 shares of Valhi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.96 per share, for a total transaction of $23,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Valhi Trading Up 5.2 %

VHI stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Valhi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55.

Valhi Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Valhi by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Valhi during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Valhi by 308.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 43,167 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Valhi by 139.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valhi by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

