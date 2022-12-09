Amy A. Samford Buys 1,000 Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Stock

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) CFO Amy A. Samford purchased 1,000 shares of Valhi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.96 per share, for a total transaction of $23,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Valhi Trading Up 5.2 %
VHI stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Valhi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55.
Valhi Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Valhi Company Profile
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
Featured Articles
