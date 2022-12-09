Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $297.00 at Piper Sandler

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $278.00 to $297.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Amgen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.47.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $285.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.80. Amgen has a 52-week low of $209.00 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

