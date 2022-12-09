Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $297.00 at Piper Sandler

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGNGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $278.00 to $297.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Amgen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.47.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $285.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.80. Amgen has a 52-week low of $209.00 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

