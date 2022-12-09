Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMADY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €62.00 ($65.26) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €69.00 ($72.63) to €66.50 ($70.00) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €60.00 ($63.16) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Amadeus IT Group Price Performance

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $42.98 and a one year high of $72.58. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

