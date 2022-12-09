Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 164,802 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 95,776.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,715 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,974,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,483,105,000 after acquiring an additional 186,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $93.89. 277,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,708,856. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day moving average of $106.12. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

