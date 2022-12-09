Alpha Finance Lab One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.13 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0893 or 0.00000522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $89.30 million and $2.13 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.99 or 0.01693967 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00015183 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00029017 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00035651 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.98 or 0.01758139 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001333 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.