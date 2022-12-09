Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OROCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allkem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Allkem in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:OROCF opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. Allkem has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

