Aergo (AERGO) Price Tops $0.11

Aergo (AERGO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Aergo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000644 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aergo has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Aergo has a market cap of $45.01 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aergo Profile

Aergo’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,500,000 tokens. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aergo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

