Adshares 24-Hour Volume Reaches $610,159.27 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $47.11 million and approximately $610,159.27 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00007979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005803 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002211 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000757 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,241 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

