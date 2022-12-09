Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CFO Sells $4,491,893.60 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,175. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $57.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,623,000 after purchasing an additional 220,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,547,000 after purchasing an additional 581,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.30.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

