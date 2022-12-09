ABCMETA (META) Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $68.35 million and $22,754.81 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010622 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00047924 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005796 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020785 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00240813 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00065888 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $20,678.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

