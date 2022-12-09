Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the healthcare product maker on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
Abbott Laboratories has raised its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Abbott Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.28. The company had a trading volume of 86,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,985. The company has a market cap of $188.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.84. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.
Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories
In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
