1peco Hits 24 Hour Volume of $930.82 (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. 1peco has a market capitalization of $179.13 million and approximately $930.82 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00006937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1peco has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1peco Profile

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

