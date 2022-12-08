Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.16)-($0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $392.5-394.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $394.77 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Zuora stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.97. 25,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,081. The company has a market cap of $787.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zuora has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $190,487.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 84,401 shares in the company, valued at $597,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,561 shares of company stock worth $580,152 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zuora by 61.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

