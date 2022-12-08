Zcash Market Capitalization Hits $695.88 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. In the last week, Zcash has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $695.88 million and $41.15 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $43.85 or 0.00260661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00085029 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00059552 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,868,738 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.