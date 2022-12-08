Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.75.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $128.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.69. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after purchasing an additional 381,797 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.