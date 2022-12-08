yOUcash 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.32 Million (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One yOUcash token can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a total market cap of $4.41 billion and $1.32 million worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yOUcash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $943.25 or 0.05557627 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00507441 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,232.79 or 0.30331257 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash launched on July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

yOUcash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.