Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.77

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.77 and traded as low as C$2.71. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$2.77, with a volume of 695,618 shares changing hands.

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.86. The stock has a market cap of C$238.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49.

About Yangarra Resources

(Get Rating)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.