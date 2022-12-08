XYO (XYO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $406,755.73

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, XYO has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $53.58 million and approximately $406,755.73 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010625 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005777 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020863 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00241238 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003676 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00412344 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $428,735.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.