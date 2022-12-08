Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.12. Approximately 62,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,149,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -14.53%.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRX. Icahn Carl C increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 6.6% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $508,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 256.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,711 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1,362.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 787,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after acquiring an additional 607,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 135.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 922,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 529,966 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

