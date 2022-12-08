Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Shares Up 14.3%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating) shot up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 136,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 194,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Xander Resources Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Xander Resources Company Profile

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

