Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Hits Market Cap of $5.42 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $5.42 billion and approximately $316,616.74 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05329339 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,141,818.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

