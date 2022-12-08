WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0439 on Major Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. WOW-token has a market cap of $439.17 million and approximately $3.22 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.91 or 0.01700473 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014228 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00029122 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037078 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000512 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.53 or 0.01739697 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001325 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
