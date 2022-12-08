WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0439 on Major Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. WOW-token has a market cap of $439.17 million and approximately $3.22 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.91 or 0.01700473 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014228 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037078 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000512 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.53 or 0.01739697 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001325 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04387879 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

