WOW-token Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $439.01 million and $3.22 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges.

WOW-token

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04392471 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $3.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

