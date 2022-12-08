Woodward (WWD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/2/2022 – Woodward was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 11/29/2022 – Woodward was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/22/2022 – Woodward was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
- 11/21/2022 – Woodward had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/21/2022 – Woodward was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/18/2022 – Woodward had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2022 – Woodward had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $88.00.
- 10/12/2022 – Woodward is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Woodward had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $80.00.
- 10/10/2022 – Woodward is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
Woodward Stock Down 0.2 %
Woodward stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,342. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.94. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50.
Woodward Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.
Institutional Trading of Woodward
Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.
