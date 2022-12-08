Woodward (WWD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/2/2022 – Woodward was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/29/2022 – Woodward was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/22/2022 – Woodward was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

11/21/2022 – Woodward had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Woodward was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/18/2022 – Woodward had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Woodward had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $88.00.

10/12/2022 – Woodward is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Woodward had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $80.00.

10/10/2022 – Woodward is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Woodward stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,342. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.94. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 81.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Woodward by 171.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Woodward by 9.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Woodward by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Woodward by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,700,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

