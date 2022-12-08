WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.06

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and traded as high as $42.70. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 253,629 shares.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after buying an additional 96,782 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,468,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,669,000 after buying an additional 52,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,696,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,904,000 after buying an additional 176,470 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,539,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after buying an additional 94,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,070,000 after purchasing an additional 111,176 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

