WINkLink (WIN) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $85.16 million and $19.79 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WINkLink has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $947.24 or 0.05499934 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00509440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,248.16 or 0.30450740 BTC.

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008795 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $20,835,908.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.