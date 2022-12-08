Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Up 3.1 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

PSA traded up $9.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $306.07. 7,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,397. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.73 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.45 and a 200 day moving average of $312.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.