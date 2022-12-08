Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after acquiring an additional 721,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after acquiring an additional 248,478 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after buying an additional 214,218 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.59. 67,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,664,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

