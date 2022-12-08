Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.56. 213,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,240,259. The company has a market cap of $162.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.