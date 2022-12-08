Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.69. 159,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,014,612. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.67. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $169.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

