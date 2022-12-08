Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $16.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.1 %

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Shares of WSM opened at $111.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.38 and a 200 day moving average of $130.74. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $189.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $5,119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 34.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

