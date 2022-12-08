William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duluth in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Duluth’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Duluth’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLTH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duluth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.02. Duluth has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Duluth by 501.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 282.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter worth $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 23.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

