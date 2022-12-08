West Mountain Environmental Corp., (CVE:WMT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

West Mountain Environmental Corp., (CVE:WMT – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. West Mountain Environmental Corp., shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 19,000 shares trading hands.
West Mountain Environmental Corp., Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.
West Mountain Environmental Corp., Company Profile
West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.
Further Reading
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for West Mountain Environmental Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Mountain Environmental Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.