WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

WSBC has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

WesBanco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $39.11 on Monday. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.90.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Insider Activity at WesBanco

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $59,633.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,103 shares in the company, valued at $990,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $59,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,103 shares in the company, valued at $990,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,930.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,384 shares of company stock worth $785,437 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WesBanco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 41.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 17.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,776,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

