Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ HOWL opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.71.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39,187 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 62.7% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,815,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after buying an additional 1,084,931 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 371.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 966,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 761,883 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

