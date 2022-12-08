Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock.
Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %
NASDAQ HOWL opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.71.
Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics
About Werewolf Therapeutics
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.
