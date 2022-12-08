Wedbush Trims Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Target Price to $19.00

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $26.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Design Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Design Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 48.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

