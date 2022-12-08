Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Trading Up 3.1%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Rating) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 76,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 130,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Wealth Minerals Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

