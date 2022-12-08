Wayfair (NYSE:W) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on W. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Wayfair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.93.

NYSE:W opened at $35.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $240.07.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,397.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,819 shares of company stock worth $1,433,786 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 563.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after buying an additional 1,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9,872.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after buying an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after buying an additional 362,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

