Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WRTBY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €9.20 ($9.68) to €8.70 ($9.16) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

WRTBY opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

