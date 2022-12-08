Wanchain Price Tops $0.18 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $34.22 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00078307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00056993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001302 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025019 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005029 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.