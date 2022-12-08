Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,493,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 62,573 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Walmart were worth $303,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 744.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 14,848 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Walmart by 76.4% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1,658.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,701,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $206,912,000 after purchasing an additional 200,209 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,524,402 shares of company stock valued at $826,260,798. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.71. The company had a trading volume of 78,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,320. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

