Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Vertical Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Wabash National Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:WNC opened at $24.58 on Monday. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,059,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,059,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,261 shares of company stock worth $976,895 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Wabash National by 123.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wabash National by 62.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

