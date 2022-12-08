Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Tops $87.70 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $87.70 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.23 or 0.00018730 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010605 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00047921 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020857 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00241372 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003675 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.10991691 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $7,290,074.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.