Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:VGI opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $11.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.