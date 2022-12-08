Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VGI opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.