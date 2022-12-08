Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.14

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 642394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Verano from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $227.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verano had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verano Holdings Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

