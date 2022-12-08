VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Down 3.3%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 7,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,541,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
