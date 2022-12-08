VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Down 3.3%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 7,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,541,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

VEON Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VEON

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of VEON by 13.5% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 120,785,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after buying an additional 14,354,043 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 445.1% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after buying an additional 13,079,563 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of VEON by 89.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 6,442,890 shares in the last quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the second quarter valued at $2,939,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in VEON by 1,979.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Articles

